on 09/17/2018 |

Rickey H. Jordan, age 64, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Bowling Green, KY. The Barren County native was born on January 30, 1954 to the late Harold Newby Jordan and Thelma Joyce Doyle Jordan of Brownsville.

Rickey was a former employee of Holley Carburetor, Southern States and Country Oven Bakery. He was a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church.

Besides his mother, he leaves to honor his memory– two daughters, Stacey Jordan of Bowling Green and Jennifer Jordan of Louisville; two sisters, Kay Hurt (Mark) of Smiths Grove and Cheryl Sanders (Simon) of Brownsville along with several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Rickey Jordan Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210

VISITATION

11:00 am – 12:30 pm, Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

1 pm, Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Lambert Cemetery