RICKEY LANE BAXTER

on 02/28/2018 |

Rickey Lane Baxter, 60 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Thurman and Ruby Gross Baxter and is preceded in death by a brother Ray Baxter. He was owner of Baxter’s Body Shop.

His survivors include his children: Eric Mitchell, Jaime Baxter Sears, Jennifer Miller, Brett Baxter; six grandchildren, Devin Mitchell, Cole Mitchell, Tyler Wilson, Destiny Sears, Grayson Miller, Elijah Miller; four brothers, Bobby Baxter, Tommy Baxter, Larry Baxter, Leroy Carter; four sisters, Alyne Belcher, Dorothy Wheeler, Jenny Miller; Doris Cast; several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date as cremation was chosen. Arrangement by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel

