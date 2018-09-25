on 09/25/2018 |

Rickey Lynn Logsdon, 58, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Monday, September 24, 2018 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born March 19, 1960 in Freeport, IL, a son of Norma Jean Woodley Logsdon and the late Clarence Earl Logsdon. He is preceded in death by father, Clarence Earl Logsdon, infant son, Jeremy Scott Logsdon, grandparents, Earl and Alma Logsdon, and niece, Jamie Stice. He married Nancy Murdy on August 29, 1998 in Portland, TN. He worked in the WKU Transportation Department, served our country in the Navy, was an avid golfer and fisherman, and was of Baptist Faith.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 28, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Fountain Run Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Fountain Run Cemetery, with military services by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20. Visitation is Thursday from 4-8 P.M., and Friday, from 8:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00P.M.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Murdy Logsdon, of Glasgow, KY, mother, Norma Jean Woodley Culbreath of Portland, TN; daughter, Laurie Epperson, and husband, Justin of Smiths Grove, KY; sons, Adam Logsdon, and companion Kara, of Portland, TN, Jared Grogan, and wife, Katie of Willow Springs, MO; three brothers, Alvin Logsdon, and companion, Carolene of Brownsville, KY, Neal Logsdon of Portland, TN, and Steven Thomas of Kinston, NC; and two sisters, Jeannie Jones of Bowling Green, KY and Diana Rogers of West Plains, MO. Seven grandchildren survive; Kaylee Carter, Owen Epperson, Hannah Epperson, Waylon Grogan, Mason Grogan, Kayden Grogan, and Chase Reece Larue Logsdon.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to the family.