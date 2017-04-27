Rickey Wallace Meredith 58 of Glasgow, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Glasgow. Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
