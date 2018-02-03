Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RICKIE NEIL TURNER

on 03/02/2018 |

Rickie Neil Turner, 59, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, March 1st, at his home. Rickie was born in Chicago, IL on October 3, 1958, a son of the late Doris (Allen) and Edwin Morris Turner. He worked as a Carpenter and he served in the National Guard.

Rickie is survived by a daughter, Sherry Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; 2 grandchildren, Dylan Russell and Briley Allen; a brother, Michael Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; and a niece, Kelci Turner.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Larry Turner.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018. Visitation is Saturday 10:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Bowman Poplar Log Cemetery. Donations are suggested for funeral expenses.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RICKIE NEIL TURNER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today we are patting on the back- Shelby Love

Shelby Love

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
52°
Clear
Clear
Friday 03/02 0%
High 54° / Low 30°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/03 0%
High 54° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 03/04 0%
High 58° / Low 36°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 02

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.