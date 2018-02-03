on 03/02/2018 |

Rickie Neil Turner, 59, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, March 1st, at his home. Rickie was born in Chicago, IL on October 3, 1958, a son of the late Doris (Allen) and Edwin Morris Turner. He worked as a Carpenter and he served in the National Guard.

Rickie is survived by a daughter, Sherry Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; 2 grandchildren, Dylan Russell and Briley Allen; a brother, Michael Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; and a niece, Kelci Turner.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Larry Turner.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018. Visitation is Saturday 10:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Bowman Poplar Log Cemetery. Donations are suggested for funeral expenses.