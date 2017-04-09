Logo


RICKY DALE BELL

on 09/04/2017 |

Ricky Dale Bell, 55, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Jamestown, OH, he was the son of Ernest Bell, Jr. and the late Wanda Polson Shirley. He was an employee of Climate Control Heating & Cooling.

In addition to his father, his survivors include four children: April Saltsman of Arkansas, Aaron Bell of Lafayette, IN, Benjamin Bell of Nashville, and Amber Bell of Glasgow; three sisters: Vickie Garcia, Melissa Powers, and Tammy Hernandez all of Crawfordsville, IN; a special aunt: Judy Britt of Glasgow; his former wife and caregiver: Linda Barned; 5 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Karen Holman, and his maternal grandparents, Owen and Edna Polson.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward funeral expenses.

