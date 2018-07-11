Logo


RICKY DALE SYRA

on 11/07/2018 |

Ricky Dale Syra age 55 of Edmonton departed this life on Wednesday November 6, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late Junior Syra and Pearl Bryant Syra. He was a farmer.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Cedar Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be thursday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and after 9:00 AM Friday morning at the funeral home.

He is survived by two sons Lucas (April) Syra of Summer Shade and Tyler Syra of Edmonton. Three brothers James Syra of Edmonton, Mark Syra of Russell Springs and Doyle Syra of Indianapolis, Indiana. A half sister Anita Crow of Tompkinsville. Two step grandchildren Skiler Pearson and Keegen Pearson. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a son Joshua Michael Syra and a brother Wayne Syra.

