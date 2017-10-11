on 11/10/2017 |

Ricky Lane Durrett, 51, of Tompkinsville passed away Thursday, November 9 at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

He was born January 10, 1966 in Taylor County, KY to the late J.D. Durrett and Jo Ann Allison Durrett. He was employed by Sumitomo and of the Baptist faith. He was united in marriage on June 30, 2006 to the former Renee Jo Scott.

He is survived by his wife: Renee Jo Durrett of Tompkinsville, one son: William Brock Bowman of Tompkinsville, two daughters: Amber Renee Pruitt and husband Bobby of Greensburg, Laura Ashley Inabnitt and husband Shawn of Tompkinsville, one brother: Rodney Durrett of Madisonville, Alabama, two grandchildren: Kody Elisabeth Pruitt and Rebekaha Anne Pruitt.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son: Jesse Tanner Bowman.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be after 1:00 PM on Friday and after 7:30 AM on Saturday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.