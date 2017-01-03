Ricky Lawrence, 58 of Smiths Grove died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at his residence.

He was the son of the late William “Bill” and Katherine Butler Lawrence. Ricky was a farm laborer and a member of Bon Ayr Missionary Baptist Church. He was a friend to all that met him and loved life to the fullest.

His survivors include his sister, Tammie Mahaney (Terry) and two brothers, Van Lawrence and Todd Lawrence (Judy); one niece, Laurene Shirley (Joel); five nephews, Tyler Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, Corey Mahaney, Denley Findley (Margie), Nicholas Findley (Ashley); four great nieces, Jilian Shirley, Adele Shirley, Chloe Findley and Hayden Findley; four great nephews, Jameson, Breydn, Levi, Kyler Findley; two aunts, Shirley Borders and Margie Atkinson; special friend and caregivers, Teresa Chism and Brittney Jones and a host of friends .

Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hosparus-Barren River 101 Riverwood Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101