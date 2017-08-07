Ricky Lee “Toot” Parker, 58, of Glasgow died Friday, July 7, 2017 at his residence. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Ralph Odell Parker and Reva Moore Parker of Park City, KY who survives. Mr. Parker was a former employee of Barren County Heat & Air and a very skilled carpenter with Square Post Building.

In addition to his mother he is survived by eight sisters Sandra Reid of Glasgow, Mary Hobdy of Scottsville, Barbara Campbell (David) of Brandenburg, KY, Sherry Bulle (Terry) of Glasgow, Becky Wheeler (Matt) of Glasgow, Lisa Kingrey (Mike) of Etoile, KY, Connie Willoughby (Barry) of Scottsville and Janet Hughes (Clay) of Scottsville; three brothers Dennis Parker (Rhonda) of Park City, Charles Parker (Linda) of London, KY and Carlie Parker (Sandra) of Park City and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother Michael Parker.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5:00pm Monday at the funeral home.