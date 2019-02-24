Logo


Ricky Lee Traylor

on 02/24/2019

 

Ricky Lee Traylor, 61, Summer Shade, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his residence. He was a son of the late Raymond and Thelma Johnson Traylor. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Debbie Abney Traylor. He retired from Donnelly’s and was a member of the Marrowbone Baptist Church.

Survivors other than his wife include one son, David (Bridget) Traylor, Summer Shade; one brother Waymon [Chigger]  (Linda) Traylor, Edmonton; one half sister Geneva Cummins, Indianapolis, IN; one half brother Butch (Helen) Traylor, Fowler, IN; and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Addison, and Ayden Traylor.

He was preceded in death besides his parents by one sister, Wanda Bartley.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Ronnie Hamilton and Joe Milby officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 after 1:00 P.M. and on Monday, February 25, 2019 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Fire Department

