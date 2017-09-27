on 09/27/2017 |

Ricky Lynn Crenshaw, 54, Hiseville, died Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A son of the late Carroll and Goldie Atwell Crenshaw, he was handyman, farm worker, and a volunteer fireman with the Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife Sundy Dodson Crenshaw; four daughters: Natasha, Natalie, April, and Amy Crenshaw; six grandchildren: Joshua, Zackary, Carissa, Payton, Zander, and Adriana; two brothers: Darrell Crenshaw and wife Marilyn, and David Crenshaw and wife Shirley; 2 nieces and 1 nephew.

Visitation will be from 12 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Hiseville Fire Department with a graveside service to follow immediately at the Hiseville Cemetery. Arrangements by Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.