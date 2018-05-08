on 08/05/2018 |

Rita Ann Basham, 50, Watertown, TN, died Friday, August 3, 2018, at the Riverview Medical Center in Carthage. A native of Warren County, she was a daughter of the late Malcolm Terrell Brown and Mary Ann Loney Brown. She was a homemaker, a member of the Southern Baptist faith, and a lover of country music.

Survivors include three children: Melissa Richard and husband Timothy of Lebanon Junction, Jamie Cotton and husband Matthew Sprinkle of Louisville, and Jason Cotton of Bowling Green; her life partner, Danny Cone of Watertown; two brothers: Kenneth Brown and wife Michelle of Bowling Green and Michael Brown of Glasgow; one sister, Sheila Harvey and husband Chad McFarland of Glasgow; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family chose cremation. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.