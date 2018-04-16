RITA ANN DELK WALDEN (UPDATED)

on 04/16/2018 |

Rita Ann Delk Walden, 51, of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 15, 2018 at her home. Rita was born in Glasgow, the daughter of Philip Muncie Delk and Pat Fields Delk. She was an employee of the J. M. Smucker Co. in Scottsville and was an active member of the River of Life Church in Scottsville.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Walden; her son Dakota Walden and wife Nicole; a granddaughter Hailee Walden; her mother Pat Fields Delk; a brother Philip Lewis Delk and wife Angela and her nephew and niece Jacob and Gracie Delk, all of Glasgow.

She was preceded in death by her father Philip Muncie Delk and her grandparents Philip and Lela Mae Delk and Lewis and Lucille Fields.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Wednesday, April 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday and continue Wednesday morning until time for the service.