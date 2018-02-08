Logo


RITA R CASTELLON

on 08/02/2018

Rita R. Castellon, 86 of Auburn died Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at her residence.
She was a daughter of the late Santos and Victoria Torres Ramirez. She was a secretary and loving mother.

Her survivors include three daughters, Wanda Palumbo, Yazmin Adsett, Rita Britten; one son Roney Castellon, Jr.; her spouse, Roney Castellon, Sr.; ten grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; three siblings and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial at Fairview Cemetery #2. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel

