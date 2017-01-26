ROAD CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC

Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale says that beginning next Tuesday, Dover Church Road will be closed to through traffic at the 339 address. The road will close at 8:00 a.m. on January 31, 2017, and the project should take around three weeks.
The replacement of the existing road tiles with concrete box culverts is expected to be completed by February 20th, 2017.
Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale says that beginning next Tuesday, Dover Church Road will be closed to through traffic at the 339 address. The road will close at 8:00 a.m. on January 31, 2017, and the project should take around three weeks.