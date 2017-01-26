Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ROAD CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC

on 01/26/2017 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories

Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale says that beginning next Tuesday, Dover Church Road will be closed to through traffic at the 339 address. The road will close at 8:00 a.m. on January 31, 2017, and the project should take around three weeks.
The replacement of the existing road tiles with concrete box culverts is expected to be completed by February 20th, 2017.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Nicole Shores

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital