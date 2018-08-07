ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS FOR THE WEEK

on 07/08/2018 |

Natcher Parkway

Warren County between exit 6 and exit 7 – Major traffic impacts are expected beginning Monday, July 9 between exit 6 US 31-W Nashville Road and exit 7 US 68 Russellville Road. The Natcher Parkway will be down to one lane in both directions in this section. The entrance ramps to the parkway will be a stop condition. Motorists will have to stop before entering the parkway. Motorists are urged to use caution. The project consists of extending several ramps on both interchanges, widening the bridge over the railroad track, bridge overlays and several other upgrades. This section is expected to be under construction until the end of the year.

Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway

• (Barren/ Metcalfe Counties) – Work is to continue on a bridge maintenance contract on various bridges along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway. The work will consist of cleaning, painting and applying a concrete coating to 28 bridges along the parkway. Expect lane closures to be in place at various bridges along the parkway and on the routes that pass beneath.

Barren County

• US 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance resurfacing project that will extend north from South Fork Road (KY 2207) to Lexington Drive. The work for this project will be primarily completed at night between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Flaggers and/or lane closures will be present to maintain traffic through the nighttime working hours.

• Cavalry Drive at US 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of US 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal.

Metcalfe County

• Greensburg Road (US 68) – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on US 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Monroe County

• Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project.

Simpson County

• KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors will continue to work on a project that reconstructs and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622 as weather permits. Traffic has been re-routed to the new alignment. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume. Traffic will remain on the new alignment for the remainder of the project. However motorists should be aware that the speed limit will remain lowered through the construction zone.

Warren County

• KY 884 Three Springs Road – A section of KY 884 Three Springs Road in Warren County is down to one lane. The KY 884 Three Springs Road bridge over the Natcher Parkway is down to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal for several weeks.

This project is near a heavy residential area and motorists need to plan for traffic delays. Folks should allow extra travel time every day until the project is complete.

The lane closure is necessary so crews can mill and replace the bridge deck surface.