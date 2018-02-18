Logo


ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS THIS WEEK

on 02/18/2018

Barren County

• New Bowling Green Road/ Veterans Outer Loop (U.S. 68) – Contractors are expected to begin work on a project that will improve shoulders and replace guardrail along U.S. 68 beginning at Denton Road (MP 0.7) and extending east to Abbey Road (MP 18.18). Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours.

• Scottsville Road/ N. Jackson Hwy (U.S. 31-E ) – Contractors are expected to begin work on a project that will improve shoulders and replace guardrail along U.S. 31-E beginning at the Skaggs Creek Embayment Bridge at the 6.7 mile marker and extending north to Carl Fox Road (mile point 17.2). Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours.

• U.S. 31-E Scottsville Road – Contractors are expected to continue work on a project that will improve shoulders and replace guardrail along U.S. 31-E beginning at the Allen County line extending north to the Skaggs Creek Embayment Bridge at the 6.7 mile marker. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours.

• Cavalry Drive at U.S. 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of U.S. 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal. The project was awarded in August to Charles Deweese Construction Inc. for the amount of $657,604.

Simpson County

• KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors will continue to work on a project that reconstructs and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622 as weather permits. Traffic has been re-routed to the new alignment. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume. Traffic will remain on the new alignment for the remainder of the project. However motorists should be aware that the speed limit will remain lowered through the construction zone. Residents on Grace Road., Oak Hills Lane and Horsemans Lane will be detoured onto the old KY 100 alignment.

