Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ROAD WORK CONTINUES THROUGHOUT THE AREA

on 08/27/2018 |

The expected traffic impacts in our area for this week are, on Interstate 65,
Preparations for a major resurfacing project has started in both directions from mile marker 35 to mile marker 44. Construction barrels have been placed on the shoulders as crews are working on drainage pieces. The actual milling and resurfacing is expected to start on September 4 and is expected to last a couple of months. Motorists need to slow down while traveling in this area.
On the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Barren and Metcalfe Counties, Work is to continue on a bridge maintenance contract on various bridges along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway. The work will consist of cleaning, painting and applying a concrete coating to 28 bridges along the parkway. Expect lane closures to be in place at various bridges along the parkway and on the routes that pass beneath.

In Barren County, On US 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road – Contractors work on a preventative maintenance resurfacing project that will extend north from South Fork Road (KY 2207) to Lexington Drive. The work for this project will be primarily completed at night, as well.

On Park City Bon Ayr Road– Contractors are expected to work on resurfacing project along KY 255 between US 68 extending north to the CSX railroad overpass. On Thomerson Park Road– Contractors are expected to work on resurfacing project that on KY 921 between KY 87 extending north to KY 249. Flaggers will be present.
In Metcalfe County, On US 68 Greensburg Road – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on US 68 beginning at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70..
On Tompkinsville Road – work on a project that will replace the bridge and approaches over Rogers Creek at Robertson Shaw Road extending north to Radford Martin Road. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume.
Please drive with caution around these areas as well as al areas

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ROAD WORK CONTINUES THROUGHOUT THE AREA”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

JEANNIE UNDERWOOD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
4:44 AM CDT on August 27, 2018
Expires:
5:00 PM CDT on August 27, 2018
Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Clear
Monday 08/27 0%
High 90° / Low 69°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 08/28 10%
High 91° / Low 72°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/29 50%
High 89° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.