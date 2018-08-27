ROAD WORK CONTINUES THROUGHOUT THE AREA

on 08/27/2018 |

The expected traffic impacts in our area for this week are, on Interstate 65,

Preparations for a major resurfacing project has started in both directions from mile marker 35 to mile marker 44. Construction barrels have been placed on the shoulders as crews are working on drainage pieces. The actual milling and resurfacing is expected to start on September 4 and is expected to last a couple of months. Motorists need to slow down while traveling in this area.

On the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Barren and Metcalfe Counties, Work is to continue on a bridge maintenance contract on various bridges along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway. The work will consist of cleaning, painting and applying a concrete coating to 28 bridges along the parkway. Expect lane closures to be in place at various bridges along the parkway and on the routes that pass beneath.

In Barren County, On US 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road – Contractors work on a preventative maintenance resurfacing project that will extend north from South Fork Road (KY 2207) to Lexington Drive. The work for this project will be primarily completed at night, as well.

On Park City Bon Ayr Road– Contractors are expected to work on resurfacing project along KY 255 between US 68 extending north to the CSX railroad overpass. On Thomerson Park Road– Contractors are expected to work on resurfacing project that on KY 921 between KY 87 extending north to KY 249. Flaggers will be present.

In Metcalfe County, On US 68 Greensburg Road – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on US 68 beginning at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70..

On Tompkinsville Road – work on a project that will replace the bridge and approaches over Rogers Creek at Robertson Shaw Road extending north to Radford Martin Road. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume.

Please drive with caution around these areas as well as all areas