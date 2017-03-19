ROBBERY IN BOWLING GREEN TURNS INTO SHOOTING

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a robbery turned homicide. Just after 3:00pm on Friday, March 17, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to La Placita market, 710 Morgantown Road, for a report of a robbery and shooting. When officers arrived they found Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green outside the business with injuries consistent with a gun shot wound. Cruz was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told police two men entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money. Police are withholding information as to how the shooting took place. One woman was injured during the confrontation; however, police are withholding her name.

Police are looking for three suspects, two short Hispanic men in their late 20s to early 30s and another Hispanic man who police believe drove the two men. All three men left the area in what police believe to be a dark-colored sedan. One of the men who entered the store was wearing a camouflage hooded jacket and one man has a logo on his hat and the back of his hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation continues.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.