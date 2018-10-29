Logo


ROBBIE FUDGE TALKS GHS MARCHING BAND IN STATE FINALS

on 10/29/2018

The Glasgow High School Scottie Marching Band competed in the Semifinals of the Class AA State championship on Saturday at Bryan Station High School. Their performance was worthy of a trip to the finals later that evening at Kroger Field just across town in Lexington. The Scotties placed 4th in the State.

WCLU spoke with Robbie Fudge to recap the weekend events in Lexington earlier on Good Morning Live. Here’s that interview…

      102918interview with RobbieFudge

In other competition, 28 bands competed in Contest Of Champions at MTSU and Barren County High School’s Trojan marching band made it to the finals, placing 7th.

