on 08/07/2018 |

Robert Andrew “Sarge” Gour, 88, of Glasgow, died Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Signature Health Care in Bowling Green, KY. He was born in Marlboro, Massachusetts the son of the late Andrew Louis Gour and Marjorie Anne Gour. His wife was the late Shelby Jean Davidson Gour.

Mr. Gour had 20 years of service in the U. S. Army and served three tours of duty in Korea and retired as an instructor for ROTC at WKU in Bowling Green. He was employed over 20 years with the U. S. Postal Service where he was a Post Master. He was a popular high school and college umpire and official for baseball, football and basketball.

Survivors include his four children: Jeanne Taylor (Duane) of Enterprise, AL, Barbara Galligan (Dan) of Gainesville, FL, Robert S. “Bob” Gour (Carol) of Greensboro, GA and Tracy Haggard of Mesa, AZ; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and his siblings; Audrey Sullivan and Peggy Cahill, Jimmy, Phillip and Paul Gour, all of Marlboro, MA.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 11th A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 noon until 1:00.