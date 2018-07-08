Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ROBERT ANDREW “SARGE” GOUR

on 08/07/2018 |

Robert Andrew “Sarge” Gour, 88, of Glasgow, died Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Signature Health Care in Bowling Green, KY.  He was born in Marlboro, Massachusetts the son of the late Andrew Louis Gour and Marjorie Anne Gour.  His wife was the late Shelby Jean Davidson Gour.

Mr. Gour had 20 years of service in the U. S. Army and served three tours of duty in Korea and retired as an instructor for ROTC at WKU in Bowling Green.  He was employed over 20 years with the U. S. Postal Service where he was a Post Master.  He was a popular high school and college umpire and official for baseball, football and basketball.

Survivors include his four children: Jeanne Taylor (Duane) of Enterprise, AL, Barbara Galligan (Dan) of Gainesville, FL, Robert S. “Bob” Gour (Carol) of Greensboro, GA and Tracy Haggard of Mesa, AZ; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and his siblings; Audrey Sullivan and Peggy Cahill, Jimmy, Phillip and Paul Gour, all of Marlboro, MA.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 11th A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 noon until 1:00.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ROBERT ANDREW “SARGE” GOUR”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

GLENDA COX

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
71°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/08 80%
High 87° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 08/09 20%
High 86° / Low 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/10 30%
High 88° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.