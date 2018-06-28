on 06/28/2018 |

Robert Bedford Baskett, 80, of Summer Shade, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 27th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green. Robert was born in Springfield, IL on March 3, 1938, a son of the late Eva (Dubree) and Bedford Baskett.

During Robert’s life he served in the U.S. Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer, E-9, for twenty years. He was a Parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church. He worked at Gillie Hyde for twenty-three years. On December 24, 1970, he married Angelan Page in Celina, TN.

Robert is survived by his wife, Angelan Baskett, of Summer Shade, KY; two daughters and sons-in-law, Candice and Derrick Neagle, of Bon-Ayr, KY and Jennifer and Zachary Tuner, of Glasgow, KY; five grandchildren, John Paul Adams, Julia Grider, Grant Turner, Gabrille Tuner and Maddie Grace Neagle; and two great grandchildren, Graysen Adams and Addysen Adams. Robert is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Remedios Frias, of Mesa, Arizona. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by one sister, Joan Jenkins.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 2, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Visitation is Sunday, July 1, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 P.M. and Monday from 6:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M.