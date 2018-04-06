Logo


ROBERT “BOB” LICH, III

on 06/04/2018

Robert “Bob” Lich, III, age 75 of Sweeden, KY departed this life on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at his residence. The Pittsburg, PA native was born on July 1, 1942 to the late Robert Lich, Jr. and Edna Haskel Troutman Lich. He was married to Anna Louise Thompson Lich, who preceded him in death. 

Bob was a 1964 graduate of the University of Kentucky and the owner of Lich Plumbing. He was a member of the University of Kentucky Agriculture Alumni Association, and attended Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church.  

Bob is survived by two sons, Robbie Lich (Robin) of Sweeden, KY and Stewart Lich (Amanda) of Windyville, KY; four grandchildren, Ava Kate Lich, Camden Lich, Josie Lich and Jack Lich; one brother, Jon Lich (Marci); one sister, Nancy Lamm (Terry); two sisters-in law, Katie Jaggers (Bennie) and Linda Breslin and several nieces and nephews.

Bob’s wishes were to have his body bequeathed to medical science with interment in Sweeden Church Cemetery.  

Memorial contributions can be made to Sweeden Church Cemetery Fund, c/o John Stewart, P.O. Box 122, Sweeden, KY  42285 or the American Diabetes Association, 161 St. Matthews Avenue # 3, Louisville, KY 40207. 

VISITATION

9 – 11 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

MEMORIAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chape

