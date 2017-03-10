Robert “Bob” Minor, 86 of Glasgow, died Thursday March 9, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Hartselle, AL the son of the late Henry Minor and Maudie Yates Minor. Early on he worked as a jeweler at the National Department Store in Glasgow, later he worked for over 34 years at SKF industries until his retirement. He was a Korean Veteran and member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include a son, Larry Minor (Sharon) of Glasgow; daughter, Gayle Arterburn (Bobby) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, David Houchens (Christina) of Bowling Green, Damion Minor and Jorelle Minor (Deanna) both of Cave City; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Clyde Minor of Mt. Juliet, TN. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Mae Dotson Minor, a son, George Allen Minor and 2 brothers, Henry Otis Minor and Cleo Minor.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday March 13, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military Honors provided by DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be after 2:00pm Sunday at the funeral home.