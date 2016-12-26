Robert “Bob” Richardson, age 89, of Lawrenceburg, KY, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016, at his residence. He was a member of the River of Life Church. He served in the US Army Air Corps during the World War II and was a retired purchasing agent for Brunswick Corporation.

He was the son of the late Collie Moss Richardson and the late Katie Emma Buckner Richardson

He is survived by two daughters, Leigh Ann Waits and husband Monty, Lawrenceburg, KY, Debbie Chapman Pollard and husband Jimmy, Eminence, KY; two sons, James Lee Richardson, Boynton Beach, FL, Michael Ray Chapman, Frankfort, KY; two sisters, Edith Johnson, Horse Cave, KY, Doris Larimore, Horse Cave, KY; three grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Richardson, Jamie Lee Richardson, Brandon Scott Bennett; one great grandchild, Alyza Jade Hopper. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers James William Richardson and Wilburn Moss Richardson.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Thursday, December 29, 2016 and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Friday, December 30, 2016 at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Friday, December 30, 2016 at Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Kelly Vinson-Riggs officiating. Interment will be at Timberlake Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.