Robert “Bob” Soper, age 74, of Hardyville, passed away at his home on Friday, June 8, 2018. He was a native of Amityville, NY and was of the Methodist faith. He was a USMC Vietnam Veteran and was a helicopter crew chief with HMM-262. He was also a former employee of Mammoth Cave National Park and an avid gun enthusiast who loved horses and wildlife. In January 2016, he lost his best friend and #1, his son, Benjamin Soper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Soper and Alice Duryea Soper; one brother, Hurbert Soper and one sister, Evelyn Soper.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Bond Soper, of Hardyville; one sister, Mildred Adams (Richard) of Hudson, MA; several nieces, nephews and a host of special friends.

A Memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life will be announced at a later date.

