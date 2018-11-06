Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Robert “Bob” Soper

on 06/11/2018 |

Robert “Bob” Soper, age 74, of Hardyville, passed away at his home on  Friday, June 8, 2018.  He was a native of Amityville, NY and was of the Methodist faith.  He was a USMC Vietnam Veteran and was a helicopter crew chief with HMM-262.  He was also a former employee of Mammoth Cave National Park and an avid gun enthusiast who loved horses and wildlife.  In January 2016, he lost his best friend and #1, his son, Benjamin Soper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Soper and Alice Duryea Soper; one brother, Hurbert Soper and one sister, Evelyn Soper.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Bond Soper, of Hardyville;  one sister, Mildred Adams (Richard) of Hudson, MA; several nieces, nephews and a host of special friends.

A Memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Robert “Bob” Soper”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CURTIS BRYANT GREEN (80th BIRTHDAY)

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
85°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 06/11 40%
High 89° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 06/12 80%
High 86° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/13 90%
High 87° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.