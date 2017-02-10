Robert “Bobby” Hazel, Jr., 74 of Bowling Green died Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Greenview Regional Hospital

The Warren County native was a son of the late Robert C Sr and Lorene Williams Hazel and husband of the late Lucille Whitaker Hazel. He is preceded in death by a son, Roger Herald; one brother, Tommy Hazel; three sisters, Nadine Owens, Mildred Reece and Betty Mays.

His survivors include his children: Debbie Cowles (Dale), Velma Baxter, Cindy Novack, Julie Stahl (James), Raymond Herald, Judy Lee, Nancy Hall, Eddie Herald (Robin), Doug Herald (Sherry), Jimmy Herald, Angela Berry (David), Elaine Herald; 34 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmy Hazel and Richard Hazel; one sister, Wanda Webb and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home