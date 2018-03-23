on 03/23/2018 |

Robert Bruce Nunn, age 58, of Glasgow died at home this week after an extended illness. Bruce was the son of Winston C. Nunn (deceased) and Mary Elizabeth York Nunn, who survives.

He was the grandson of W.E. (Doc) and Marguerite Nunn and Dr. Paul S. York, Sr. and Jennie Elizabeth York, all deceased. Bruce was a graduate of Glasgow High School, where he played football and was an avid student of American history. He also attended Western Kentucky University and enjoyed participating in Civil War re-enactment battles. He worked at RR Donnelley for several years and then enjoyed a stint at Botts Realty and Construction until his illness forced him to retire.

He is also survived by one brother, Winston York Nunn (Teresa) and one sister, Jenny M. Parsley (Ricky) and his nieces, Jennie Nunn Rodgers (Greg) and Mary Helen York Nunn. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, and several beloved cousins; and a much loved four footed companion, Beau.

A memorial service will be held at a future date with Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorial tributes may be made to BRAWA, Community Medical Care, or a charity of your choice