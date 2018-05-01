Logo


Robert Bruce Wheeler

on 01/05/2018

Robert Bruce Wheeler, 55, of Glasgow died Thursday, January 4, 2017 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN.  Born in Indianapolis, IN he was the son of the late Jesse Bryant and Barbara Jean Smith Wheeler and husband of the late Christy Leigh Boston Wheeler.  He was an employee of RR Donnelly for over 30 years.

He is survived by three children Cory, Cole and Cate Wheeler all of Glasgow; 3 brothers Gary Wheeler (Tammy), Tim Wheeler (Susan) and Matt Wheeler (Becky) all of Glasgow; his father and mother-in-law Herbert and Sarah Boston of Glasgow; sister-in-law Sue Furlong (Mike) of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two brothers Steve and Mark Wheeler.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 1:00pm Monday at the funeral home.

