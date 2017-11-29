on 11/29/2017 |

Robert “Bubby” Holley, age 66, of Horse Cave, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Signature Health Care of Horse Cave. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, a retired farmer and a former employee of Glasgow Foods. He was a member of Christian Worship Center Church in Horse Cave.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy & Charlene Hiser Holley, one brother, Richard Montgomery and one sister, Judy Bragg.

He is survived by two sons, Allen Holley (Marilyn), Cave City, and Daniel Holley, LeGrande; three grandchildren, Brittany Holley, Patrick Holley and Brandon Rodriguez; one great- granddaughter, Kalena Holley; and special friend, Carolyn Skees; two brothers, Bill Oakes and James Newton, both of Louisville; and one sister, Shirley Yerian; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Houk Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Friday until time of service.

