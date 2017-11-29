Logo


ROBERT “BUBBY” HOLLEY

on 11/29/2017 |

Robert “Bubby” Holley, age 66, of Horse Cave, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Signature Health Care of Horse Cave.  He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, a retired farmer and a former employee of Glasgow Foods.  He was a member of Christian Worship Center Church in Horse Cave.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy & Charlene Hiser Holley, one brother, Richard Montgomery and one sister, Judy Bragg.

He is survived by two sons, Allen Holley (Marilyn), Cave City, and Daniel Holley, LeGrande; three grandchildren, Brittany Holley, Patrick Holley and Brandon Rodriguez; one great- granddaughter, Kalena Holley; and special friend, Carolyn Skees; two brothers, Bill Oakes and James Newton, both of Louisville; and one sister, Shirley Yerian; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Houk Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Friday until time of service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

