Robert D. Coates, 45, Glasgow, died Wednesday, February 1, 2017. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late James Della Coates and Anna Loretta Kettles Coates. He was formerly a repairman at Kessinger Appliance.

Survivors include his wife Trina; five children: Crystal Coats, Jason Ashdown, Gabby Finn, Crystal Pedigo, and Tommy Pedigo; two grandchildren: Raymond Lee Dale Wilkerson and Lakisha K. Coates; three brothers: James Coates, Randy Vaughn, and Joe Bud Coates; four sisters: Della Carver, Bonnie Carver, Connie Wooten, and Crystal Vaughn; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Bobby Vaughn.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.