on 02/07/2019 |

Robert Dennis Cox, 69, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. He was born in Barren County the son of late Leslie Royce Cox and Beatrice Louise Nunn Graves. He was a self-employed truck driver for over 35 years, during which time he hauled countless loads of hay and straw to various horse farms in and around Lexington, KY. Dennis was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Kathy Vincent Cox of Glasgow; three daughters, Angie Basham (Timmy) of Round Hill, Missy Botts (Jeff) of Glasgow and Jennifer Cox of Louisville; two sisters, Peggy Carpenter (Kenny) of Gravel Switch and Bonnie Lyons (Anthony) of Louisville; four grandchildren, Whitney Crabtree (Blake), Lindsey Steenbergen (Willy) and Hunter Botts (Paige) all of Glasgow, Dakota Basham and Laura McGranahan (Tony) both of Round Hill; one great grandchild, Olivia Crabtree; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Leslie Richard Cox and Rondall Cox; one sister, Joan Jones.

Funeral services will be 3:30 pm Saturday, February 9th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday morning until time for services at the funeral home.