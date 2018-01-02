Logo


ROBERT E BERG

on 02/01/2018 |

Robert E. Berg, age 81, of Park City departed this life on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 in Glasgow, KY. The Mead, Nebraska native was born on September 16, 1936 to the late Paul E. Berg and Victoria H. Bartek. He was married to Lorine Stanley Berg, who preceded him in death.

Robert was a United States Army and Marine veteran.

He leaves to honor his memory– one son, Robert E. Berg, II (Lanai) of Oklahoma City, OK; one daughter, Barbara Berg Stroud (Calvin) of Midwest City, OK; one sister, Launa McAfee (Bill Molyneux) of Bon Ayr; three grandchildren, Joshua Dale Speer, Paul E. Thompson (Amy) and Anna Stroud; five great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Aileen Rowe and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Paula.

There are no public services scheduled at this time.

