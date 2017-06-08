on 08/06/2017 |

Robert Eugene Bass 60 of Glasgow died Saturday, August 05, 2017 in Monroe County after a sudden illness. He was born in Somerset, KY and a former resident of Monticello. Mr. Bass was a self-employed carpenter.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Buster Bass of Glasgow; 1 son Brian Bass (Kelly) of Glasgow; 1 daughter April Johnson of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Caleb Johnson, Lauren and Brayden Bass; his girlfriend Evette Wilson of Tompkinsville; 2 brothers Allen Bass (Marlene) of Monticello and Jeff Bass (Sonya) of Glasgow. A nephew, Devin Bass also survives. He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Lee Bass in 2012.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 8th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow with burial in the Elk Spring Cemetery in Monticello. Visitation will begin Monday at 11am and will continue Tuesday morning from 8am until time for the service.