ROBERT EUGENE DEWEESE

on 12/26/2018 |

Robert Eugene DeWeese, 77, Glasgow, died at his residence, Tuesday, December 25, 2018.    Born December 31, 1940 in Randolph he was a son of the late Joe and Rosey Reece DeWeese and the husband of 50 years of the late Janette DeWeese. He was a mechanic and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 4 daughters, Paula (Robert) Humphrey, Pamela McKenzie, Melinda DeWeese all of Glasgow and Sheila Lawson, Scottsville; two sons Timmy DeWeese, Glasgow and Chris (Mary) DeWeese, Summer Shade; two half sisters, Kim Goodwin and Becky (Larry) Anderson both of Summer Shade; two brothers, Roger DeWeese and Wendell (Maria) DeWeese of Summer Shade; one half brother Joey DeWeese, Summer Shade; thirteen grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death, besides his wife and parents, by a daughter Debbie Hagan, a son Mike DeWeese, a grandson Robert Logan DeWeese-Taylor, two brothers Donald Joe and Jerry DeWeese and one sister Betty Dean.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 28, 2018 at 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Eugene Johnson and Brother Roger Poynter, officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 27, 2018, 10:00 AM-8:00 PM and on Friday after 7:00 AM until time of services at 1:00 PM.

