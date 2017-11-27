on 11/27/2017 |

Robert Gene Harwood, age 84 of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the Medical Center in Scottsville, KY.

He was born December 25, 1932 in Allen County, KY to the late Clyde Clemons Harwood Sr. and Willie Mae Johnson Harwood. He married Barbara Cornwell February 4, 1955 in Springfield, TN.

He was in the US Army and retired from the city of Scottsville where he worked as Assistant City Superintendent and City Cemetery Sexton. He was a member of Shady Grove General Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Cornwell Harwood of Scottsville, KY.

One son; Jonathon Harwood of Bowling Green, KY.

One daughter; Cynthia Richards and husband Tim of Bowling Green, KY.

One grandchild; Candice Morgan Harwood Steele of Bowling Green, KY.

Two brothers; Clyde C. Harwood Jr. and wife Sue Nell of Holland, KY and Cecil Harwood and wife Barbara of Bowling Green, KY.

One sister-in-law; Leatrice Wix and husband Charles of Scottsville, KY.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one sister Ruth Sherrill.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM-8:00 PM Monday, November 27, 2017 and after 7:30AM until time of funeral Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY.

Memorials are suggested to the Shady Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, and can be made at the funeral home.