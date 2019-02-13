on 02/13/2019 |

Robert Glen “Buddy” Bailey, 84, of Glasgow died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow.

He was born in Metcalfe County to the late James Henry Bailey, and Rhoda E. Slayton Bailey. Mr. Bailey served his country in the Army from 1957-1958, after service he farmed for the rest of his life.

Survivors include his sister, Rose Ella Norris of Glasgow, three nieces; Sandra Tracy (Glenn) of Scottsville, Linda Gentry (Roger) of Glasgow, and Rita Powell (Steve) also of Glasgow. Seven great-nieces, one great-nephew, and eighteen great-great-grand nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Robert Bailey will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Funeral Home and Sunday until time of service. Burial will be in the Happy Valley Memorial Garden with DAV Chapter 20 providing military honors.