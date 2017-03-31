Robert Glen Jewell, age 61 of Edmonton passed away on Thursday, March 30th at his home. He was the son of the late Bobby Jewell and Loraine Pardue Jewell. Robert was a truck driver and member of the Big Meadow Baptist Church.

He was survived by his wife, Eva Wilson. His son, Robert “Fred” Jewell Jr. One brother, Keith Jewell all of Edmonton. Five grandchildren, Laura Jessie of Glasgow, Tasha Jewell of Summer Shade, Abby Whitlow, Jesse Jewell, and James Jewell all of Edmonton. Four great-grandchildren, a nephew, Justin Jewell of Edmonton, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, April 2nd at 2:00pm at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 5:00pm-8:00pm and Sunday morning at 9:00am until the service.