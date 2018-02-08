Robert Henry Clemmon

on 08/02/2018 |

Robert Henry Clemmons age 91 of Edmonton Kentucky was born July 11, 1927 to the late Becil Clemmons and Renee Gibson Clemmons. He departed this life on Thursday August 2, 2018 at the Metcalfe Health Care Facility.

Mr. Clemmons is survived by a son Danny (Tammy) Clemmons of Scottsville, KY. Two brothers, Clyde Clemmons of Indianapolis, Indiana. And Phillip Clemmons of Edmonton, KY. Two Grandsons, Taylor (Zack) Duke and Nathaniel Bunch. Three great grandchildren Braxton, Eli and Beau.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Imogene Romines, and his wife Artie Wilson Clemmons.

Funeral services will be held 11:00AM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Friday and after 9:00AM Saturday at the funeral home.