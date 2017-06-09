on 09/06/2017 |

Robert Joseph Humphrey, 89, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. He was a son of the late D. G. Humphrey, Sr. and Alice Wheeler Humphrey. He was a painter and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife: Beverly Joan Eyer Humphrey; twelve children: Linda (Doc) Allen, Jeanetta Lappicola, Mike (Tina) Humphrey, Richard (Sheryl) Humphrey, Cindy (Tony) Bailey, Robert D. (Paula) Humphrey, Christina Childress, Roger (Tina) Humphrey, Cathy Geron (Mike McKenzie), Russell (Elizabeth) Humphrey, Alice (Timmy) Ennis and Sandy (Johnny) Wilson; forty four grandchildren, ninety one great-grandchildren and twenty one great great grandchildren; one sister: Christine Rainey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two daughters: Roberta and Wanda; and one son: Baby Boy Humphrey; five grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; three brothers: Cleo, James and Degie; one sister: Minnie Elmore.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery in Etoile, Kentucky. Visitation will be after 9:00 A.M. Friday until time for services at the funeral home.