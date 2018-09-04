Logo


ROBERT L ABBEY

on 04/09/2018 |

Robert L. Abbey, 63 of Bowling Green died Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Medical Center with family at his side.

The Muskegon, MI native was a son of the late Charles and Maxine Cunningham Abbey and is preceded in death by two sisters, Laurie Andrew and Sandra Wright; two brothers, Charles and John Abbey.  Robert was a General laborer.

His survivors include his wife, Tama Harned Abbey; a daughter, Nicole Abbey; two sons, Jeremy Abbey(Desiree) and Robert S. Abbey; three step sons, Dustin Gregory, Brian Knowles and Eric Knowles; two grandchildren, Robert Dean Abbey and Justin Abbey; four step grandchildren, Shawn Gregory, Nathaniel Cook, Nathan and Daman Cusick; two sisters, Patricia Profitt (Wayne) and Mary Hancock; three brothers, Larry Ashburn, Donald Ashburn and Timothy Abbey (Lori); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2.  Visitation 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at the funeral home.

