ROBERT LEE GARMON

on 08/08/2018 |

Robert Lee Garmon, 75, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow.  The Metcalfe County native was the son of the late Charlie and Hattie Cross Garmon.  He was a former milk truck driver for Earl Lloyd Estes and was a member of South Green St. Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Pace Garmon; 1 daughter Lu Ann Smith and husband Michael of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Valerie Ann, Krista Michelle and Ryan Michael Smith; 1 sister Judy Carol Thurman of Edmonton and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Sue Garmon and 3 brothers, Harold, Jimmy and Bobby Garmon.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm until 8pm.

