Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ROBERT LEE LILE

on 10/05/2018 |

Robert Lee Lile, 80, of Bowling Green and formerly of Glasgow, died Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab Center.  He was born in Metcalfe County the son of the late Edgar and Bertha London Lile.  Robert was a long-time employee of the Plaza Theater and Star Drive-in in Glasgow.  In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Reid, J.C. and James Landis Lile and a sister Chestine Riddle.

Robert is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Houck Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00am until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ROBERT LEE LILE”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

CARY EATON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
88°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 10/05 30%
High 88° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 10/06 40%
High 87° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Sunday 10/07 20%
High 86° / Low 66°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.