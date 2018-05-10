on 10/05/2018 |

Robert Lee Lile, 80, of Bowling Green and formerly of Glasgow, died Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Metcalfe County the son of the late Edgar and Bertha London Lile. Robert was a long-time employee of the Plaza Theater and Star Drive-in in Glasgow. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Reid, J.C. and James Landis Lile and a sister Chestine Riddle.

Robert is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Houck Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00am until time for the service.