ROBERT LEE PERKINS

on 10/19/2017 |

Robert Lee Perkins age 66 of Cave City passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at his home.   He was the son of the late Jim Bill Perkins and Lena Francis Judd Perkins.    He was a farmer.

He is survived by two sons.   Robert and wife Vanessa Perkins Jr of Glasgow and Michael Perkins of Hiseville.   A special niece Gayle Ennis of Beaumont.    One brother Donald Perkins of Glasgow.   Two sisters Kathrine Engler of Frankfort and Rosella Roach of Louisville.   Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.    Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Saturday and after 9:00 AM  Sunday at the funeral home.

