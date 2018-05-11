Logo


ROBERT MILLER

on 11/05/2018

Robert E. Miller, age 63 of Horse Cave passed away Sunday at Vanderbilt Hospital.  He was born in Chardon, OH.   He was preceded in death by a son David Miller

Robert is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Fisher Miller

Four children-Robert Miller, Jr. of Horse Cave, Nevin Miller of Indiana, Sarah Stutzman of Colorado and Chester Miller of Horse Cave

Mother-Sadie Miller of Alaska

13 Grandchildren and one great-grandchild

Services for Robert E. Miller will be 9:30am Wednesday at 390 Irvin Cemetery Rd., Horse Cave.  Visitation will be 9am Monday at the residence.  Burial will be in the Clearview Cemetery.

