on 11/05/2018 |

Robert E. Miller, age 63 of Horse Cave passed away Sunday at Vanderbilt Hospital. He was born in Chardon, OH. He was preceded in death by a son David Miller

Robert is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Fisher Miller

Four children-Robert Miller, Jr. of Horse Cave, Nevin Miller of Indiana, Sarah Stutzman of Colorado and Chester Miller of Horse Cave

Mother-Sadie Miller of Alaska

13 Grandchildren and one great-grandchild

Services for Robert E. Miller will be 9:30am Wednesday at 390 Irvin Cemetery Rd., Horse Cave. Visitation will be 9am Monday at the residence. Burial will be in the Clearview Cemetery.