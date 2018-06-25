on 06/25/2018 |

Robert Sullivan, age 27 of Bowling Green, KY departed this life surrounded by his loving family and friends on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in Louisville, KY, where he fought hard and bravely for twenty-eight days. The Warren County native was born on March 14, 1991 to Thomas and Alice Gross Sullivan of Wingfield, and was married to Whitney Tuck Sullivan.

Robert worked for Halls Parking Lot Service. He loved to hunt, fish and work on cars.

Besides his parents and his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– his loving dog, Duke; two sisters, Alma Lynn Chaffin (Moose) of Richardsville and Christina Sullivan of Wingfield; grandmother, Doris Sullivan of Wingfield; three nieces, Stephine Chaffin, Audry Chaffin and Brylee Honeycutt; best friend, Jerry “Shorty” Scarbough and many friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Vern L. Sullivan and Charles Gross and a great uncle, Randolph “Pig” Gross.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Sullivan Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel