ROBERT THOMAS WAGGNER, JR

on 11/28/2018 |

Robert Thomas Waggner, Jr., age 76, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab in Bowling Green, KY. He was a retired pest control specialist and a member of Lincoln Trail Baptist Church. He loved to garden and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was the son of the late Robert Waggner and the late Molly Owens Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Waggner; two daughters, Molly Davis, Mount Laurel, NJ, Brenda Waggner, Philadelphia, PA; three sons, Robert Waggner, Jr., Philadelphia, PA, James Hall, Elizabethtown, KY, Joseph Hall, Bonnieville, KY; two sisters, Christine Dixon, Bowling Green, KY, Nora Barbour, Bonnieville, KY; companion, Rena Hall, Elizabethtown, KY; fourteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. John C. Glover and Stanford Dixon officiating. Interment will be at Williams Family Cemetery,

