ROBERT WAYNE FIRKINS

on 01/03/2019 |

Robert Wayne Firkins, age 74, departed this life January 2, 2019.  Wayne was a lifelong farmer in the Wisdom Community.  He was the son of the late Robert Vance and Goldie Eva Tomblin Firkins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at the New Liberty Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home and Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Church.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Louise; four children Karen and husband Greg Powell of Smiths Grove, Eddie and wife Teresa Firkins of Edmonton, Robert and wife Kathy Firkins of Edmonton, and Sammy and wife Michele Firkins of Oklahoma; one sister Sue Jones of Edmonton; five grandchildren Lucas, Logan, Gracie, Landon, and Dakota Firkins; one nephew David Firkins of Louisville; and two nieces Judy Coomer and Lisa Jones of Edmonton.  He is also survived by two very special lifelong friends Donnie Shockley and Roy Stone, a close cousin Kenneth Tomblin, and many friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Ruby Wallace, one brother Walter Firkins, and a beloved nephew Ricky Wallace.

