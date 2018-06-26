on 06/26/2018 |

Robert William “Bobby” Roeder III, 46 of Smiths Grove, KY died Sunday, June 24, 2018 at U of L Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Glasgow the son of the late Helen Marie Francis Roeder. Mr. Roeder was employed in maintenance and was a member of The Avenue Church.

He is survived by his wife Sandy Roeder; 9 children, Heather Jones (Phillip), Amanda Young, Dana Young (Lisa) all of Glasgow, Dallas Farmer and Dylan Farmer of Louisville, Kayla Roeder, Kacie Roeder, Robert Luke Roeder and Bo Roeder all of Glasgow and 6 grandchildren. In addition to his mother he is preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Thompson.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, June 30, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 1:00-8:00pm and on Saturday from 9:00-11:00am at the funeral home.